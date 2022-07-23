Detroit homecoming for Anita Baker brought thousands to Little Caesars Arena

A soulful singer’s Detroit homecoming brought thousands to Little Caesars Arena. We’re talking about the Grammy-Award-winning superstar Anita Baker. It’s her first time performing in the city in nearly 15 years.

Tickets sold out in hours, and people told Local 4 that they woke up early to get them online that day.

Fans say they stood in line at Little Caesars Arena for two hours trying to get tickets because they said they wouldn’t miss it for the world.

“I feel like she’s Dorothy,” said a male concertgoer. “She clicked her heels three times, and there’s just no place like home.”

Baker’s fans knew the concert was more than just singing their favorite melodies or making memories with the ones they love.

“I feel no shame I’m in love, sweet love,” sang a woman concertgoer. “Don’t you ever go away, it’ll always be this way.”

Baker was born in Toledo, Ohio but raised in Detroit, not far from Jerome Thompson.

“We went to the same junior high,” said Thompson said. “Winterhalter Jr High School.”

And while Friday’s concert was not the eight-time Grammy-Award-winning singer’s first concert back in Detroit, it was the first in a while.

Baker’s last Michigan performance was at Pine Knob in 2010, and her last concert in Detroit was in 2008.

“Anita Baker needs to be home,” said another female concertgoer. “She needs to be home. She needs to be here with us, the people that love her.”

So while many fans could have seen Baker on a different stage, fans know this one will be one for the books.

“It’s Anita Baker,” said another female concertgoer. “You only get one, Anita.”

“Oh definitely, there’s no place like home,” said the man. “Detroit.”

“From Detroit for Detroit, by Detroit,” said another female concertgoer. “We love you, Anita.”

Fans were not the only ones excited about Baker’s homecoming as she was excited and Tweeted out a video in the early morning hours.