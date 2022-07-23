Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers for July 22, 2022, as jackpot sits at $660M

(Keith Srakocic, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for those players preferring to choose the numbers they want to play is among the stacks of other lottery game play-slips displayed in Cranberry Township, Pa., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Lottery officials have raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $660 million Thursday, July 21, 2022, giving players a shot at the nation's ninth largest jackpot. The prize for Friday night's drawing has grown large because there hasn't been a winner in three months, from its $20 million starting point in April. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

DETROIT – The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed all the way to $660 million. Are you the lucky winner?

If a player wins the jackpot in Friday night’s drawing, it will be the largest Mega Millions jackpot won this year. The cash option for Friday’s jackpot is $376 million.

Here are the winning numbers for the Mega Millions drawing on July 22, 2022: 60-66-14-40-64

Mega Ball: 16

Drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday night. Each play is $2 and you can add the “Megaplier” for another $1. The “Megaplier” can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. They can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.

In January, a ticket purchased in California matched the five white balls and Mega ball to win a $421 million jackpot. The Mega Millions jackpot was last won in April when a Tennessee player won a $20 million jackpot.

