Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers for July 22, 2022, as jackpot sits at $660M

DETROIT – The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed all the way to $660 million. Are you the lucky winner?
If a player wins the jackpot in Friday night’s drawing, it will be the largest Mega Millions jackpot won this year. The cash option for Friday’s jackpot is $376 million.
- Here are the winning numbers for the Mega Millions drawing on July 22, 2022: 60-66-14-40-64
- Mega Ball: 16
Drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday night. Each play is $2 and you can add the “Megaplier” for another $1. The “Megaplier” can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.
Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. They can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.
In January, a ticket purchased in California matched the five white balls and Mega ball to win a $421 million jackpot. The Mega Millions jackpot was last won in April when a Tennessee player won a $20 million jackpot.
