Oakland County lottery club shares how they plan to spend $1B Mega Millions jackpot

NOVI, Mich. – The news of who won the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot is swirling around the Kroger in Novi.

It’s where someone belonging to the four-person Wolverine FLL Lottery Club bought the winning ticket back in January. On Friday, an attorney for the group announced how they’re going to spend their money.

“This is not just generational money, this is multi-generational. Education is important to them. Obviously, they want to do some scholarships as well and they want to see this money actually help other people just like it helped them,” said Kurt D. Panouses.

The group took the lump sum option, putting the grand total at $776 million. With $219 million taken in taxes, the group walked away with $557 Million, dividing it to $139 million for each of the four members.

Kroger will get $50,000 for selling the winning ticket and plans to donate the money to the Food Bank Council of Michigan.

So what would you do if you won the jackpot?

“First of all, I have four children. I’d take care of them first and see what’s left for me.” -- Ruthie Allen.

“I would probably first of all hire all of the necessary things that I would need -- attorneys, CPAs, that type of thing.” -- Trey Zackery.

“I feel like that’s a little bit much for one person.” -- Aaron Ekblad.

Residents were also asked what would be the first item they’d buy.

“I would probably build my dream house.” -- Trey Zackery.

“That’s hard to say.” -- Ruthie Allen.

“Some time. Time off of work.” -- Aaron Ekblad.