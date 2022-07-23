Michigan Lottery: Detroit man wins $1M on scratch off ticket bought in Pontiac

What a Detroit man thought was a $1,000 prize ended up being a $1 million Triple Million top prize.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at Corner Liquor Shoppe, located at 334 West Kennett Road in Pontiac.

“I play instant games all the time,” said the player. “I scratched my Triple Million ticket and thought I’d won $1,000. I took the ticket back to the store I’d bought it at and had them check it. When the cashier told me it was a $1 million winner, I just stared in shock at my friend who was with me. I don’t have the words to describe the feeling that came over me!”

The 25-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000 rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to purchase a home.

Players have won more than $31 million playing Triple Million which launched in December. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. More than $17 million in prizes remain, including one $1 million top prize, three $10,000 prizes, and 21 $2,000 prizes.

In 2021, Lottery players won more than $1.8 billion playing instant games.

