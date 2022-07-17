Michigan Lottery: 30-year-old man wins $6M on scratch off ticket, sets new state record

Cheboygan County, Mich. – A Michigan resident is going down in history winning the largest prize ever from a scratch-off ticket, taking home $6 million from Michigan Lottery’s new $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game, officials announced.

A 30-year-old Cheboygan County man reportedly won $6 million after revealing a winning number on his scratch-off ticket. This is the largest prize ever offered in an instant game in Michigan.

“It’s really unreal to be sitting here collecting $6 million,” said the player. “I haven’t stopped shaking since I scratched the ticket off.”

The player, who heard about this new ticket, told his friend he would buy one on payday. He never thought he would be the winner of the top prize, but he still wanted to try.

The player and his friend stopped at Vanderbilt Downtown EZ Mart, located at 8114 Mill Street in Vanderbilt, just ten miles north of Gaylord, to buy a ticket.

“We stopped at the store on the way to work so that I could buy one and I scratched it when I got in my car,” the winner said. “When I saw I had won the $6 million prize, I started shaking and showed my friend. We were both freaking out!”

The player recently visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He opted for the one lump sum payout of $4.1 million, rather than collecting 30 annual payments.

He plans on using his winnings to take a trip to Disneyland, and save the remainder of it.

“Players have won more than $14 million playing the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game, which launched earlier this month,” the Michigan Lottery reports. “Each $50 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $50 up to $6 million. More than $317 million in prizes remain, including two $6 million top prizes, 98 $50,000 prizes, and 715 $2,500 prizes.”

For more information about the Diamond Riches instant game, visit Michigan Lottery’s website.