Police: 3 severely injured after plane crashed in Macomb County

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials have reported that an aircraft crashed in Ray Township.

Macomb Sheriff’s Office tweeted that a plane attempted to take off and crashed after being 75 feet off the ground.

According to the tweet, a dog and three people were in the aircraft at the time of the crash. Officials say that the people on board have severe injuries and burns. They were taken to a hospital to be treated. The dog that was on board is currently missing.

