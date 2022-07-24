88º

Local News

Police: 3 severely injured after plane crashed in Macomb County

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Ray Township, 27 Mile Road, Indian Trail, Plane Crash, Macomb County
(Matjaz Boncina, mbbirdy)

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials have reported that an aircraft crashed in Ray Township.

Macomb Sheriff’s Office tweeted that a plane attempted to take off and crashed after being 75 feet off the ground.

According to the tweet, a dog and three people were in the aircraft at the time of the crash. Officials say that the people on board have severe injuries and burns. They were taken to a hospital to be treated. The dog that was on board is currently missing.

This is a breaking story, and updates will be provided when available.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter