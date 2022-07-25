Police detail what happened when small plane crashed in Macomb County, injuring 3

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three people are recovering Monday after the small plane they were traveling in took off in Macomb County and then underwent an emergency crash landing moments later.

At about 2:55 p.m. on Sunday, three people and a dog had just taken off from the Ray Community Airport on Indian Trail when the pilot reported that he “lost power to the engine after lifting the landing gear,” according to a release from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office. From about 100 feet in the air, the pilot, a 44-year-old man from Chicago, attempted a controlled crash in an area near the runway, officials said.

The pilot, his 37-year-old wife, and their 17-year-old niece from Georgia all survived the crash but were injured in the incident. Authorities said the three exited the crashed aircraft on their own, and were taken to hospitals for broken bones, lacerations and burns.

The couple from Chicago have been released from the hospital as of Monday morning. The Georgia teen is still hospitalized but is reportedly in stable condition.

A 6-month golden retriever also survived the crash and was seen running away from plane. The dog has reportedly been located as of Monday morning.

The family were all reportedly in Michigan to visit family. Police said the pilot of the plane, a Beech A36 Fixed Wing single engine, is also the owner of the aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are continuing to investigate the crash with the assistance of the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

No other details have been provided at this time.

Plane crash in Ray Twp. Plane attempted take off and crashed from approx 75’ off ground. 3 persons on board with severe injuries and burns. All taken to hospital. One dog missing at this time. MCSO currently investigating. — Macomb Sheriff (@MacombSheriff) July 24, 2022