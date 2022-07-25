27-year-old woman dies in Harrison Township apartment fire

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a fire that killed a woman inside a Harrison Township apartment.

Officials say flames were spotted Sunday from a third-floor window at the Shores of Lake St. Clair apartment complex on Jefferson Avenue near Shook Road. A 27-year-old woman was found inside the apartment amid the fire.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died, officials said.

Fire department officials believe the blaze may have started in the kitchen.

No other details have been provided at this time.

