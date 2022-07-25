5 Michigan men arrested when officials break up drug deal, find fentanyl in car

From left to right: Trayvon Carter, Nicholas Perkins, Alan Love, Markell Thomas, and Lonell Perry.

BEULAH, Mich. – Five Michigan men were arrested when officials broke up a drug deal and found fentanyl in one vehicle and cash in the other, according to authorities.

Detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team said they identified a spot in Beulah, Michigan, where a drug deal was going to take place. They identified two vehicles involved in the transaction, officials said.

A Michigan State Police trooper and Benzie County deputies stopped both vehicles on July 17 and searched them, according to police. Fentanyl was found in one vehicle, and cash was seized from the other, authorities said.

Trayvon Carter, 21, of Muskegon, was arrested for delivery of fentanyl and possession of fentanyl. He was given a $100,000 cash bond.

Ad

Nicholas Perkins, 32, of Traverse City, was arrested for an outstanding warrant in Grand Traverse County and possession of heroin. He was given a $10,000 cash bond.

Alan Love, 21, of Muskegon, was arrested for delivery of fentanyl and given a $100,000 cash bond.

Markell Thomas, 22, of Muskegon, was arrested for delivery of fentanyl and maintaining a drug vehicle. He was given a $100,000 cash bond.

Lonell Perry, 31, of Petoskey, was arrested on multiple warrants in Northern Michigan. He was lodged at the Grand Traverse County Jail.