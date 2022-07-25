Macomb County plane crash: 2 victims released from hospital, dog found

The pilot, his 37-year-old wife, and their 17-year-old niece from Georgia all survived the crash but were injured in the incident. Authorities said the three exited the crashed aircraft on their own, and were taken to hospitals for broken bones, lacerations and burns.

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two people on board a plane that crashed in Ray Township have been released, while a 17-year-old remains in the hospital. The dog that was once missing has been found as well.

Sharon May was one of many people relieved with the rescue of the 5-month-old Golden Retriever named Charlie, who was missing following a plane crash at Ray Community Airport.

“Last night, we were concerned mainly that he might be injured and the fact that there are coyotes in the area. We left about 9 or 10 o’clock last night hoping that we would catch him and as it turns out - he was caught by the mail carrier driving through at 3 a.m. and he came right to her,” said May.

Although May didn’t make the actual recovery, she placed several traps echoing the fire chief in an effort to bring the pup home.

“As soon as the word got out from our Facebook page, we had the residents, we had farmers, we had people just scouring the fields and wooded areas and fields and farm areas looking for him,” said Ray Township Fire Department Chief Mark Hoskin.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are continuing to investigate the crash with the assistance of the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

No other details have been provided at this time.

