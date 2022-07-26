Northville Township: Don’t explore what’s left of the former state psychiatric hospital, it’s dangerous

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The “no trespassing” signs didn’t stop people from risking their lives to explore what’s left of the state psychiatric hospital in Northville Township, so the township installed more security in June.

Public safety officials say there has never been a more dangerous time to enter the property than now. Work started in June to abate asbestos and other hazardous material before the final demolition gets underway.

The area, now known as Legacy Park, is currently an active demolition site and is considered to be dangerous. That’s why the township and contractor Asbestos Abatement Incorporated installed security by Pro-Vigil to discourage trespassers from entering the property.

The security system can detect motion and uses sirens, strobe lights, signs, a public address system, and a person monitoring the site at all times to protect potential trespassers.

Since it was installed in late June, trespassers triggered the alarms around 60 times. The police were dispatched six times.

Police said nothing has been stolen, but someone was caught on camera adding graffiti and several bike riders riding with flashlights.

“I hope this powerful system is a deterrent,” Police Chief Scott Hilden said. “It’s a dangerous demolition site where workers wear respirators while there and we don’t want anyone to get hurt simply because they are curious.”

Northville Township acquired the 332-acre Legacy Park property in 2009 after a millage election.

Former state psychiatric hospital Northville Township. (Gabby Iriarte)