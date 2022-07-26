White Lake man found dead at Faster Horses festival campsite, police say

BROOKLYN, Mich. – A 48-year-old man was found dead Monday at a campsite at the Faster Horses music festival in Southeast Michigan, officials report.

According to police, a White Lake man attending the annual country music festival at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn was found dead at about 9:15 a.m. on Monday, July 25. Authorities say they were called to the man’s campsite on the speedway grounds.

The 48-year-old man is said to have died in his sleep. Police say they don’t suspect any foul play in his death.

The White Lake man, whose identity has not been released, reportedly attended concerts the night before he was discovered dead. The festival ran from July 22-24.

Officials say that an autopsy has been scheduled for this week. No other details have been provided at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

