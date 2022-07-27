Teen gunned down after dispute over broken down vehicle in Southwest Detroit, officials say

Officials say a teenager was gunned down after a dispute occurred over a broken-down vehicle in Southwest Detroit. Police say four suspects under the age of 20 are in custody. The incident happened near the intersection of Homer and Mullane streets near I-75.

Police say, fortunately, no one else in the neighborhood was hurt.

Neighbors who fear retaliation said they saw the whole incident that took place Tuesday (July 26) night.

Officials say a group of four put on masks and went running at the home seen in the video player above, firing indiscriminately at people on the sidewalk.

“Officers responded very quickly within minutes,” said Detroit Police Chief James White. “We get here on shots fired. “We find our victim who is 14 or 15 were still trying to get clarity on that. “The victim was shot once.”

Neighbors who don’t want to be identified said he appeared to have been shot in the throat. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Officials say the four suspects took off running after the shooting stopped, but officers from the 4th Precinct Special Operations tracked them down not too far from the original shooting scene.

White says that kids were all under the age of 20.

“We believe we have all four perpetrators in custody,” White said. “We have evidence in the vehicle we’re impounding. “We have evidence with the suspected shooters, so we do have the shooter off of the streets. Sadly, we’ve got a young person once again in our city that’s been shot senselessly on the street in the middle of the summer, and so there’s just no words.”