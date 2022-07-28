Mental health technician wanted for raping teenage patient at Oakland County hospital, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. – A mental health technician is accused of raping an 18-year-old woman who is a patient at his former hospital in Oakland County, officials said.

UPDATE: Mental health technician accused of raping teenage patient at Oakland County hospital arrested

Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, of Detroit, was a mental health technician working the night shift at Pontiac General Hospital, according to authorities.

On July 14, detectives were called to the hospital to investigate a sexual assault complaint. Hospital workers told police that Blanks had sexually assaulted a patient, an 18-year-old woman, in the early morning hours.

Ad

Blanks has since been fired due to the alleged incident, officials said.

Oakland County deputies are searching for Blanks, and they’re asking for the public’s help.

“That a person who is receiving mental health services would be violated by someone charged with her care is disgusting,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “We ask for the public’s help in locating him so he can be held accountable.”

Blanks has been named in a three-count warrant charging him with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.