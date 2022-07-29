Mental health technician accused of raping teenage patient at Oakland County hospital arrested

PONTIAC, Mich. – A mental health technician accused of raping an 18-year-old patient at his former hospital in Oakland County has been arrested, officials said.

Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, of Detroit, was a mental health technician working the night shift on the psychiatric floor of Pontiac General Hospital, according to authorities.

On July 14, detectives were called to the hospital to investigate a sexual assault complaint. Hospital workers told police that Blanks had sexually assaulted a patient, an 18-year-old woman, in the early morning hours.

Blanks has since been fired due to the alleged incident, officials said.

Oakland County deputies said Thursday (July 28) that they were searching for Blanks. He was taken into custody Friday after surrendering to deputies, they said.

“That a person who is receiving mental health services would be violated by someone charged with her care is disgusting,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Blanks was arraigned Friday on three felony charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is being held on $50,000 bond, cash/surety.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 9.