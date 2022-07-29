A person of interest linked to an arson at a Detroit home that collapsed on firefighters Thursday is in custody, according to sources. READ: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2022/07/29/person-of-interest-in-custody-in-arson-at-detroit-home-that-collapsed-on-firefighters-sources-say/

DETROIT – A person of interest linked to an arson at a Detroit home that collapsed on firefighters Thursday is in custody, according to sources.

The person of interest is being held on multiple warrants but is not being held for the suspected arsons. A warrant request is being prepared and is expected to be submitted when it’s complete.

Read: Serial arsonist set house fire that led to firefighter’s dramatic rescue in Detroit, officials say

At least eight firefighters were injured and two had to be rescued from rubble after a vacant burning building collapsed on them.

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) at a building on Hollywood Avenue, near 7 Mile Road and John R Street in Detroit.

Ad

Officials said the final trapped firefighter was underneath approximately a foot and a half of plaster and/or wood.

Sources told Local 4 that this was the third fire on Hollywood Avenue on Thursday. The first happened at 4:30 a.m.

Read more: 2 firefighters rescued after burning building collapses on them in Detroit, chief says