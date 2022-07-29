Sterling Heights police say suspected gunman died by suicide after shooting 34-year-old in face

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police said a 34-year-old man was shot in the face and the suspected gunman died by suicide in Sterling Heights.
At 4:15 p.m. on Friday (July 29) police were called to the 34760 block of Aqua Lane in Sterling Heights on reports of a shooting.
When they arrived they found the 35-year-od man and learned a 20-year-old suspect had fled on foot toward Maple Grove Apartments.
Police found the suspect hiding near a dumpster. Police said they tried to convince him to surrender but he died by suicide.
The 34-year-old man was transported to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sterling Heights Police Department Investigations Bureau at 586-446-2825.