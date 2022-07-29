Police said a 34-year-old man was shot in the face and the suspected gunman died by suicide in Sterling Heights. READ: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2022/07/29/sterling-heights-police-say-suspected-gunman-died-by-suicide-after-shooting-34-year-old-in-face/

Help is available by texting or calling 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police said a 34-year-old man was shot in the face and the suspected gunman died by suicide in Sterling Heights.

At 4:15 p.m. on Friday (July 29) police were called to the 34760 block of Aqua Lane in Sterling Heights on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they found the 35-year-od man and learned a 20-year-old suspect had fled on foot toward Maple Grove Apartments.

Police found the suspect hiding near a dumpster. Police said they tried to convince him to surrender but he died by suicide.

The 34-year-old man was transported to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sterling Heights Police Department Investigations Bureau at 586-446-2825.

