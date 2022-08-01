Community mourns the passing of Michigan cannabis advocate Zahra Abbas

The Cannabis Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party announced on Thursday the passing of chairperson Zahra Abbas.

According to the organization’s Facebook post, Abbas, 35, suffered from epilepsy which she learned how to control with the use of cannabis.

The commemoration service for Abbas is scheduled for August 4 at 6 p.m. at the Islamic Institute of Knowledge in Dearborn.

Below is a statement made by the organization on Abbas’ passing.

Many in the Metro Detroit area shared their condolences about the passing including Michigan Democrats and District 15th candidate Bilal Hammoud. Check out some of the thoughtful tributes to Abbas from community members below.

Chair Lavora Barnes and the entire Michigan Democratic family is saddened by the passing of Zahra Abbas, an amazing activist and also Michigan's first Arab American Muslim DNC member. 1/3 — Michigan Democrats (@MichiganDems) July 28, 2022

Click here to view a video of Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib expressing her condolences.