Community mourns the passing of Michigan cannabis advocate Zahra Abbas

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Michigan cannabis advocate Zahra Abbas and Bilal Hammoud (Bilal Hammoud)

The Cannabis Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party announced on Thursday the passing of chairperson Zahra Abbas.

According to the organization’s Facebook post, Abbas, 35, suffered from epilepsy which she learned how to control with the use of cannabis.

The commemoration service for Abbas is scheduled for August 4 at 6 p.m. at the Islamic Institute of Knowledge in Dearborn.

Below is a statement made by the organization on Abbas’ passing.

Many in the Metro Detroit area shared their condolences about the passing including Michigan Democrats and District 15th candidate Bilal Hammoud. Check out some of the thoughtful tributes to Abbas from community members below.

Click here to view a video of Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib expressing her condolences.

