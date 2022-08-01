76º

Ford House undergoes extensive renovations restoring historic pool

Kim DeGiulio, Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Ford House, Edsel and Eleanor Ford House, Edsel Ford, Grosse Pointe Shores, Grosse Pointe, Lake Shore Road, Albert Khan, Jens Jensen
Starting in 2019, the restoration project at Edsel and Eleanor Ford’s house in Grosse Pointe Shores has finally wrapped up.

The pool and lagoon were designed by Detroit architect Albert Kahn and have been fully restored to look like what it did 94 years ago.

The kidney-shaped pool has been overgrown and altered over the years. Some of the restorations included additional rocks, paving materials, shrubs and trees that were not part of the original design by landscape architect Jens Jensen.

Albert Kahn Associates’ Stephen White wrote that to achieve the restoration using modern technology to make the pool and lagoon area last for another 100 years.

“We’re excited to turn back the clock so that visitors will now be able to experience the pool, lagoon, landscape and lake views as the Ford family did nine decades ago,” wrote President & CEO of Ford Mark J. Heppner in a press release.

With the restoration completed, visitors can view the pool and lagoon area of the Ford House. Swimming is not allowed at the estate in the historic pool.

