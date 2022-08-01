76º

Local News

Police: Bomb threat called into Michigan State University was not credible

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

EAST LANSING, Mich.Michigan State University police responded to bomb threat that was called in with specific information, but police said it was found to not be credible.

MSU police said in a statement that a bomb threat was reported at Fee Hall on the East Lansing campus at approximately 12:30 p.m. The person reported the threat by phone and gave specific information. Officers responded within minutes and instructed everyone to evacuate Fee Hall immediately.

“We have determined this incident is related to other non-credible threats that have occurred on other college and university campuses across the country.”

Police are still urging anyone on campus to report any suspicious activity. The building will remain closed for the day as police conduct a “comprehensive search of the premises.”

