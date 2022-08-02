18-year-old escapes Eastpointe police while being loaded into prisoner transport van, officials say

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – An 18-year-old escaped from Eastpointe police overnight while being loaded into a prisoner transport van, officials said.

Devonta Deshawn Moore, 18, was being held on bond for domestic violence and fleeing/eluding charges, according to authorities.

At 10:22 p.m. Monday (Aug. 1), Moore was being loaded into a prisoner transport van at the Eastpointe Police Department when he fled on foot, officers said.

He was last seen in the area of 9 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue, according to police.

“Moore has a history of assaultive behavior and fleeing from the police,” authorities said in a release.

Anyone who sees Moore or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Eastpointe Police Department at 586-445-5100.