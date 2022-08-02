77º

Detroit police search for suspect in non-fatal shooting who threatened to set home on fire

Damon Lee Gamble should be considered armed, dangerous

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Damon Lee Gamble (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for a suspect in a non-fatal shooting in Detroit.

Police said Damon Lee Gamble is a suspect in a shooting that happened on July 31 in the 5200 block of Marlborough Street.

Gamble is accused of firing several shots while on a porch, then going into a home and threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend and set the home on fire.

Police said Gamble shot a man who was in the home.

Gamble should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

