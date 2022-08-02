Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say

ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car.

A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.

The driver, Jennifer June Teachout, 36, of Houghton Lake, showed signs of being under the influence, police said. She was arrested after performing sobriety tests, according to MSP.

Teachout’s two children were inside the vehicle, authorities said. They were turned over to their father.

Officials said another adult passenger in the vehicle was in possession of suspected narcotics. The suspected narcotics were sent to a lab for testing, and the passenger was released, according to officials.

Teachout was taken to the Roscommon County Jail, police said. While she was being processed, corrections officers found suspected methamphetamine in her purse, they said.

Teachout was arraigned Monday at 82nd District Court in Rosommon County. She is charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of child endangerment -- operating under the influence with an occupant under 16 years old.

Bond was set at $75,000, cash/surety.