Who killed Donna Potas Gomez? Case still unsolved 37 years after Lincoln Park woman murdered in home

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A Lincoln Park woman was brutally murdered and sexually assaulted in her home 37 years ago. Her killer still hasn’t been caught.

Donna Potas Gomez, 22, was found murdered in her home at 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 2, 1985. Her husband, Dan Gomez, was the one who found her. The two were high school sweethearts. They got married when she was 18 years old.

The Gomez and Potas families told Local 4 in 2009 that the two were a happy couple.

“They were always together. You know, whatever he did and whatever she did, that was just the type of people they were. They just did everything together,” Dan Gomez’s sister, Delma Ventrello, told Local 4 in 2009.

Dan Gomez was working nights when Donna Potas Gomez was murdered. She would sleep alone at night. Dan Gomez came home the night she was killed and found his wife dead in their living room.

Dan Gomez was questioned extensively and cleared of any wrongdoing, according to police.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry and no signs of a fight. Police believe Donna Potas Gomez knew her attacker. The family dog was locked in the bathroom.

The investigation did not reveal any suspicious people in her life.

“I found no boyfriends, no enemies never found a connection with anybody,” retired Lincoln Park Detective Robert Kish told Local 4 in 2009.

Donna Potas Gomez was described by her family as bubbly and friendly. She volunteered as a youth track coach worked as an art teacher and had a passion for painting.

“A wonderful fun loving person has been taken from us all. Donna was an active young woman and an aspiring artist working and teaching at a local art store called the Paint Box. She enjoyed staying involved with the Lincoln Park High School athletic program by coaching the girls’ high school track team. She was a friend and a leader to many. She will always be missed.” Donna Unsolved website

The case is still active within the Lincoln Park Police Department and the family hopes new DNA technology will help bring closure.

A reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in the case. You can visit the Donna Unsolved website for more information.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.