‘Days of Our Lives’ moving from NBC to Peacock this fall

The longest-running television saga is leaving NBC and moving to a streaming platform.

NBC News announced Wednesday that “NBC News Daily” will take over the “Days of Our Lives” timeslot.

According to the network’s news release, the show will be moved to the streaming service Peacock starting Sept. 12. Click here to learn more about subscribing to Peacock.

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” said Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “With a large percentage of the ‘Days of Our Lives’ audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”

The drama series aired its 14,000th episode in 2020 and remains as NBC’s longest television series. The show has won over 50 Emmy Awards and has had over 350 nominations from People’s Choice Awards to Prism Awards.