Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

Logan Murray last seen on August 1

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Logan Murray was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Monday (Aug. 1) in the 17500 block of Oak Drive in Detroit.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, grey sweat pants, and army fatigue flip flops.

Logan Murray Details Age 16 Height 5′7″ Hair Black Weight 175 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

