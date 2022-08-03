76º

Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

Logan Murray last seen on August 1

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Logan Murray last seen on August 1 (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Logan Murray was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Monday (Aug. 1) in the 17500 block of Oak Drive in Detroit.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, grey sweat pants, and army fatigue flip flops.

Logan MurrayDetails
Age16
Height5′7″
HairBlack
Weight175 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

