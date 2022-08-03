Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
Logan Murray was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Monday (Aug. 1) in the 17500 block of Oak Drive in Detroit.
Police said she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, grey sweat pants, and army fatigue flip flops.
|Logan Murray
|Details
|Age
|16
|Height
|5′7″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|175 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.