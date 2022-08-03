Family still searching for answers 5 years after man vanishes leaving work in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – The family of a man who vanished shortly after leaving his job in Madison Heights is still searching for answers five years later.

Donnie Ray Martin III was last seen leaving work around 11 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2017, in the area of 10 Mile and Dequindre roads.

He was on foot and may have been wearing a red ABK Tree Service shirt and tennis shoes. He was known to frequent the area of John R Street and State Fair Avenue.

“He’s still my flesh and blood,” his father, Donnie Martin, said to Local 4 in 2019. “There’s no sleeping, there’s no eating, you wake up in the morning -- you think about it. You go to bed thinking about it. It doesn’t end.”

He was 31 years old when he vanished and would be 36 years old now. The family created a Facebook page to share information about the case.

Donnie Ray Martin III has several tattoos including Chinese lettering on his neck, an arm sleeve, “Martin” on his lower back and several others. He also has piercings with one below his right eye and his left nostril.

“That’s my son and nothing that happens can give me closure,” Donnie Martin said in 2019. “Every day of my life, that’s what it consists of. Is finding him. Even if it’s his remains. I still don’t want him just laying there.”

Anyone with information should contact detective Hartunian 248-585-2100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. There is a $2,500 reward being offered.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Details Donnie Ray Martin III Age Missing 31 Age Now 36 Height 6′ Weight 230 lbs Hair Brown Eyes Blue

