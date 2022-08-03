Oakland County judge rules to keep restraining order in place that blocks Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban

An Oakland County judge has heard arguments over a temporary restraining order that prevents county prosecutors from enforcing a 1931 abortion ban. The judge waded into the debate on Monday after the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled county prosecutors could start enforcing the law that hasn't been enforced for 50 years because of Roe V. Wade.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – An Oakland County judge has heard arguments over a temporary restraining order that prevents county prosecutors from enforcing a 1931 abortion ban.

The judge waded into the debate on Monday after the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled county prosecutors could start enforcing the law that hasn’t been enforced for 50 years because of Roe V. Wade.

Read: Temporary restraining order blocks prosecutors from enforcing abortion ban in Michigan

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer challenged the ruling, and Judge Jacob Cunningham issued the restraining order.

On Wednesday (Aug. 3), the governor’s attorney said ending the order causes more chaos, while the other side questioned the governor’s legal standing in the battle.

Read: Oakland County judge blocks enforcement of abortion ban in Michigan

Ad

Moments ago, the judge decided the restraining order would stay in effect. There will be more hearings, but abortion remains legal for now, and prosecutors cannot charge anyone.