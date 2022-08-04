4 hurt at Oakland County house party when neighbor ‘came over and began to stab people,’ police say

PONTIAC, Mich. – Four people were injured at an Oakland County house party when a neighbor “came over and began to stab people,” according to police.

The incident happened June 25 at a home in the 700 block of Newman Lane in Pontiac, officials said.

Oakland County deputies were called to the home, and on their way, they came across an SUV flashing its lights, they said. The two people inside had both been stabbed, according to authorities.

A 36-year-old Pontiac woman had been stabbed twice in the chest, police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital by deputies.

A 36-year-old Detroit man had been stabbed once in the chest and once in the upper right back, according to officials. He was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS and paramedics. He was treated and released, authorities said.

Deputies said they later found a 15-year-old Pontiac boy who had been stabbed in the stomach and a 21-year-old Pontiac woman who had been stabbed in the chest. Paramedics transported both to a nearby hospital.

Officials spoke to witnesses and learned that a woman had come over to a house party and started to stab people, according to authorities. Deputies canvassed the area looking for the woman, but couldn’t find her, they said.

Candis Latrice Wright, 39, Pontiac, was arrested Tuesday (Aug. 2) at a gas station near Orchard Lake and Old Telegraph roads in Pontiac.

She is charged with four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Wright was arraigned at 50th District Court and denied bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 16, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 23.