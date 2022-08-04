Consumers Energy mobilizing crews to begin restoration after severe storms struck Michigan

Consumer Energy mobilizing crews will begin restoration after severe storms strike Michigan.

The company said they’re waiting for the severe weather to leave the state after thunderstorms and heavy gusts of wind caused over 84,000 homes and businesses to lose power Wednesday afternoon.

Consumer Energy has begun its damage assessment and will soon be able to determine when power will be restored in homes and businesses in the area.

“We were prepared for the strong storms to hit our state and had crews in place to begin restoration as soon as it was safe to do so,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s Officer In Charge for today’s power restoration work. “We appreciate the patience of our friends and neighbors, and we are committed to working around the clock to get the lights back on for everyone who counts on us as quickly as we can.”

Nearly 150 Consumer Energy and contractor crews are working to assess the damage while also working to restore power in Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Genesee, Jackson, and Kalamazoo counties.

Customers can report outages and check the outage status by clicking here.