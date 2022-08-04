Trust Index: Fact-checking Tudor Dixon’s primary victory speech

In decision 2022, for the first time, two women will be facing off in the general election for the chance to be Michigan's next governor. Tudor Dixon won Tuesday night's primary election, beating out four other candidates with 41% of the vote. In a victory speech, Tuesday night, the businesswoman and conservative commentator quickly turned her attention to the race against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer during her victory speech Tuesday (Aug. 3).

DETROIT – In decision 2022, for the first time, two women will be facing off in the general election for the chance to be Michigan’s next governor.

Tudor Dixon won Tuesday night’s primary election, beating out four other candidates with 41% of the vote.

In a victory speech, Tuesday night, the businesswoman and conservative commentator quickly turned her attention to the race against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer during her victory speech Tuesday (Aug. 3).

Dixon zeroed in on COVID lockdowns and inflation.

The GOP gubernatorial nominee had much to say about the governor, hitting her hard on political issues and making claims that perked up the ears of some listening.

Local 4 checked the record today and is running her speech through the Trust Index.

Ad

The first point is defunding the police.

“Gretchen Whitmer embraces the spirit of defund the police,” Dixon said.

On that point, the Trust Index says to be careful.

It is true. On the internet, you can find Whitmer saying of the defund the police movement, “the spirit of it I do support that.” But she also repeatedly said she does not support defunding the police.

In the bipartisan 2023 budget, $1.6 billion went to Michigan police and fire operations, the highest in 20 years.

As for gasoline prices and inflation:

“Instead of tackling inflation, Gretchen Whitmer is talking about anything but,” Dixon said.

The Trust Index says to be careful here as well.

It is true, in April, Whitmer vetoed a Republican bill meant to declare a gas tax holiday saving 27 cents a gallon. It wouldn’t have gone into effect until 2023, which is why her office said she vetoed it.

But she did publically ask President Joe Biden for a federal gas tax holiday that hasn’t come and also proposed suspending Michigan gasoline sales tax which might together, she claims, could save 50 cents a gallon. Still, it’s all talk at this point in Lansing and Washington, D.C.

Ad

“Gretchen Whitmer has driven grocery prices through the roof,” Dixon said. “Bacon is up 25%. I mean, come on, bacon?”

The Trust Index says to be careful once again.

Yes, it is true bacon prices are up. It’s $7.49 a pound, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Bacon is only up 11% from a year ago. Go back to 2020, and bacon is up 28%. Dixon didn’t specify a timeframe, but we must point out there is no direct connection between Whitmer and the food price.

Dixon also said Whitmer allowed criminals to get away with stealing millions from our unemployment system when those who really needed it couldn’t get it.

The Michigan Inspector General’s Office reported eight and a half billion dollars worth of unemployment benefits were taken fraudulently from the governor’s unemployment office earlier this year.