Macomb County deputies investigate after woman, girl found dead inside home

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Macomb County deputies are investigating after a woman and a girl were found dead inside a home.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office performed a welfare check Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 3) at a home on Downing Street in Macomb Township, according to authorities.

When they went inside, deputies said they found a woman and a girl dead.

There are no signs of foul play at this time, officials said.

The cause of death is still unknown. Police are waiting to see the report from the medical examiner.

The investigation continues.