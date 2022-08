Police said there is no threat to the community after two people were found dead in a Macomb Township home.

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating after a welfare check led to the discovery of two bodies inside a Macomb Township home.

Macomb County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a home on Downing Street for a welfare check Wednesday afternoon when they found two people inside the home had died.

Police do not yet know the cause of death. The investigation is underway.

Police do not believe there is currently any threat to the community.

