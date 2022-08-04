82º

New test results show no detectable presence of hexavalent chromium in Huron River, officials say

Local manufacturer admitted a spill of the chemical

Karen Drew, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

The Michigan Department of Health says test results from nine samples show no detectable presence of the chemical hexavalent chromium in the Huron River.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says test results from nine samples show no detectable presence of the chemical hexavalent chromium in the Huron River.

The warning against fishing and getting into the water does remain in effect between North Wixom Road in Oakland County and Kensington Road in Livingston County.

A local manufacturer admitted a spill of the chemical.

For now, testing will continue, officials say.

Karen Drew is the anchor of Local 4 News First at 4, weekdays at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. She is also an award-winning investigative reporter and part of the Local 4 Defenders team.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

