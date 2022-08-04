New test results show no detectable presence of hexavalent chromium in Huron River, officials say

The Michigan Department of Health says test results from nine samples show no detectable presence of the chemical hexavalent chromium in the Huron River.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says test results from nine samples show no detectable presence of the chemical hexavalent chromium in the Huron River.

The warning against fishing and getting into the water does remain in effect between North Wixom Road in Oakland County and Kensington Road in Livingston County.

Read: What is hexavalent chromium? The toxic compound spilled into Huron River, found in I-696 green ooze

A local manufacturer admitted a spill of the chemical.

For now, testing will continue, officials say.