State senator requesting repeal on anti-drunk driving law

A law named in honor of a Wayne County family killed by a drunk driver is facing an uncertain future as it is facing a repeal effort in Congress.

A bill filed on July 27 has a single line trying to repeal a mandatory drunk driving technology from a bipartisan infrastructure law.

The author of the bill is South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds. Local4 reached out to the senator but hasn’t received a comment.

Michigan U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell introduced the legislation in 2019.

To learn more about the bill, watch the story in the video player above.

