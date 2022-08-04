80º

State senator requesting repeal on anti-drunk driving law

A law named in honor of a Wayne County family killed by a drunk driver is facing an uncertain future as it is facing a repeal effort in Congress.

A bill filed on July 27 has a single line trying to repeal a mandatory drunk driving technology from a bipartisan infrastructure law.

The author of the bill is South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds. Local4 reached out to the senator but hasn’t received a comment.

Michigan U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell introduced the legislation in 2019.

Related: Drunk driving detection systems mandatory in new cars by 2026 in honor of Abbas family

