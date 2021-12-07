Drunk driving detection systems mandatory in new cars by 2026 in honor of Abbas family

A family of five from Northville was killed by a drunk driver and the sister of one of the victims decided to make meaningful change.

In January 2019, the Abbas family, from Northville with ties to Dearborn, was traveling on I-75 in Lexington, Kentucky, returning to Michigan from a trip to Florida when they were struck by a wrong-way driver.

All five people in the vehicle, Issam Abbas, 42, Rima Abbas, 38, Ali Abbas, 14, Isabella Abbas, 13, and Giselle Abbas, 7, died because of the crash.

Rima Abbas’ sister, Rana Abbas Taylor, has been working with Congress to get new legislation passed. Michigan U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI 12) introduced legislation in 2019.

Now, there’s a new law on the books -- bringing new technology to vehicles. The bill that has the Abbas family name is now law. While the path getting to this point was long, it isn’t over yet.

The new law is part of the sweeping bipartisan infrastructure bill. It makes drunk driving detection systems mandatory in new cars by 2026. While there has been some praise from automakers, there has also be caution and outright pushback to the mandate.

There are still hurdles to getting those systems in cars. Experts believe thousands of lives could be saved each year. The work isn’t over. They now have to work out the rules and guidance with several government agencies, a process that starts in the coming weeks.