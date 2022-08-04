Storms leave their mark on Metro Detroit

Wednesday evening’s storms left their mark on many communities across Metro Detroit, from flooded roads to downed trees. Sheldon Road in Plymouth was flooded with cars gingerly trying to make their way through.

Sheldon Road in Plymouth was flooded with cars gingerly trying to make their way through.

Strong gusts whipped down trees, some landing on the road.

The heavy wind gusts and downpours even took out the power for some residents.

“We have about 700 customers without power right now here in the city of Plymouth,” said Plymouth City Manager Paul Sincock. “Part of our downtown is out.”