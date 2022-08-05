76º

18-year-old escapee from Eastpointe police is back in custody, officials say

Officials say Moore was arrested in Livingston County along with two family members who they say may have been harboring him

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

An 18-year-old escaped from Eastpointe police overnight while being loaded into a prisoner transport van, officials said.

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Officials say the 18-year-old that escaped from Eastpointe police while being loaded into the prisoner transport van is back in custody.

Devonta Moore was being held on charges of domestic violence and fleeing and eluding when he escaped again Monday (Aug. 2) night while he was in handcuffs, police say.

Officials say Moore has been arrested in Livingston County along with two family members who they say may have been harboring him.

