Race for governor in Michigan starting to heat up as anti-abortion ad attacks GOP nominee

The dust has barely settled from primary election night, and the abortion issue is the subject of an ad attacking Tudor Dixon, the GOP nominee for governor. The Democratic Governors Association just launched a TV ad highlighting Dixon’s anti-abortion stance with only one exception: the mother’s life.

From a campaign perspective, the pros say it’s smart.

“I think people realize this will be a crucial issue this election and to come out and hit her on it is very smart,” said Political Strategist Dennis Darnoi.

Darnoi expects the ads highlighting Dixon’s anti-abortion stance to be in rotation until Labor Day, likely shifting to other issues afterward.

Democrats are hopeful the landslide victory in Kansas to keep abortion access in that state’s constitution is a sign of things to come in the fall.

Michigan voters will likely be asked whether they want to put abortion in the state constitution. The secretary of state’s office is in receipt of more than 700,000 signatures to put the issue on the ballot.

Currently, that office is going through the signatures to ensure they’re valid; expect a final report by the end of August.

There is, however, more at play this fall than social issues.

A president with low poll numbers and record inflation means voters have a lot on their plates to consider.

“Just sitting there and saying what Tudor Dixon is for or against is not really going to help Governor Whitmer,” Darnoi said. “She needs to remind voters what she’s going to do in the next four years based on what she did the last four years.”