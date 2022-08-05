Utica police search for witnesses after suspected serial flasher charged with indecent exposure

Investigators in Utica are trying to find people who have been victimized by a man exposing himself to people on a trail.

UTICA, Mich. – Investigators in Utica are trying to find people who have been victimized by a man exposing himself to people on a trail.

A man is accused of deliberately exposing his genitals and masturbating at people on trails in Macomb County. Now, police have arrested him. Police believe there are more victims and they are hoping they’ll come forward.

The trail in Utica is usually a very quiet, peaceful place. But in May, a woman was jogging when a man passed her, turned around, picked up his pace to match her and then began masturbating while running after her. The woman ran to the Utica Police Department but when officers ran out the man was already gone.

Two months later another woman was on the trail. She said she called 911 when she somebody suspicious hiding in the woods.

This time, Sgt. Vince Ranelli found the suspect. He confessed to being on the trail two months prior but said he had to go to the bathroom really bad.

Ad

The suspect is William Benjamin Brown, 32, who has had multiple contact with police for similar allegations. He has been accused at least six different times since 2015 in Utica, Sterling Heights and Shelby Township.

Investigators realized they had a repeat offender and brought the victim back in to talk. They set out a photo lineup and she was able to pick him out.

Brown has been charged with aggravated indecent exposure by a sexually deviant person. Because of the repeat offenses he is facing up to life in prison.

Police are hoping more victims will come forward so they can bolster their case against Brown. If you have any information you should contact the Utica Police Department at 586-731-2345.

Read: More local crime coverage