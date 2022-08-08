79º

Man drowns after jumping into heavy current to set anchors while boating with wife in Port Huron

Donald Maul’s body found just south of Blue Water Bridge

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

The Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

PORT HURON, Mich. – A Michigan man’s body was found just south of the Blue Water Bridge after he jumped into the water to set his anchors while boating with his wife and got pulled away by a heavy current, police said.

Donald Maul, 58, of Marysville, went to Lighthouse Beach in Port Huron with his wife around 12:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 7), according to authorities.

While he was trying to set his anchors, Maul jumped into the water without a life jacket and started to struggle with the heavy current, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

Maul couldn’t swim back to the boat or the shore, so he called for help, officials said. He was seen going underwater and didn’t resurface.

Hours later, St. Clair County divers found Maul’s body about 42 feet underwater, just south of the Blue Water Bridge, they said.

Alcohol was not believed to have been a factor in the incident.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

