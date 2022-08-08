Man drowns after jumping into heavy current to set anchors while boating with wife in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. – A Michigan man’s body was found just south of the Blue Water Bridge after he jumped into the water to set his anchors while boating with his wife and got pulled away by a heavy current, police said.

Donald Maul, 58, of Marysville, went to Lighthouse Beach in Port Huron with his wife around 12:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 7), according to authorities.

While he was trying to set his anchors, Maul jumped into the water without a life jacket and started to struggle with the heavy current, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

Maul couldn’t swim back to the boat or the shore, so he called for help, officials said. He was seen going underwater and didn’t resurface.

Hours later, St. Clair County divers found Maul’s body about 42 feet underwater, just south of the Blue Water Bridge, they said.

Alcohol was not believed to have been a factor in the incident.