6-year-old in critical condition after hit and run in Redford Township

DETROIT – Six-year-old Chase Young is recovering after being hit and dragged by a car while riding his bicycle Wednesday night around 8:45 p.m.

The accident happened in the area of Brady and Vassar Drive in Redford Township.

“I’ve been praying and thinking about the families,” said neighbor Sarah Strohmer. “They have my thoughts and prayers and condolences. I hope they can make it through this really hard time.”

Officers made it there, trying to help the little boy as much as possible before he was flown to a nearby hospital.

He’s now in critical condition.

“I feel so bad for the kid,” Strohmer said. “His whole life is just changed now in one instance. (It) just makes you realize how fast life can change like that. “(It’s) just awful.”

The driver and passenger got out of the car and ran, leaving a 2012 blue Chevy Impala at the scene.

Witnesses say two people were seen running from the car after the crash.

Both suspects were believed to have been wearing black shorts, one with a white tank top and the other with a red t-shirt.

“I hope they catch these people,” Strohmer said. “Or, at least I hope they have the heart to turn themselves in.”

Redford police officers are now asking nearby residents with surveillance cameras to take another look at their footage for any clues that can lead to the identity of the two that ran away from the scene.

Another neighbor says he’s going to be ready in case it happens again.

“I’m going to get my security cameras updated, so we get the next person,” the neighbor said. “You got to slow down. You don’t think about it until it’s on you and you did something tragic like that. People need to think.”

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page.

Anyone with information should contact the police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.