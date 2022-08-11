77º

Local News

6-year-old in critical condition after hit and run in Redford Township

‘I hope they catch these people, or, at least I hope they have the heart to turn themselves in’

Victor Williams, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Chase Young, Brady, Vassar Drive, Redford Township, Sarah Strohmer, Chevy Impala, Redford Charter Township, News, Local, Local News, Crash, Hit And Run, Crime, Local Crime, Redford Township Crime
A 6-year-old was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Redford Township.

DETROIT – Six-year-old Chase Young is recovering after being hit and dragged by a car while riding his bicycle Wednesday night around 8:45 p.m.

The accident happened in the area of Brady and Vassar Drive in Redford Township.

“I’ve been praying and thinking about the families,” said neighbor Sarah Strohmer. “They have my thoughts and prayers and condolences. I hope they can make it through this really hard time.”

Officers made it there, trying to help the little boy as much as possible before he was flown to a nearby hospital.

He’s now in critical condition.

“I feel so bad for the kid,” Strohmer said. “His whole life is just changed now in one instance. (It) just makes you realize how fast life can change like that. “(It’s) just awful.”

Read: Child hospitalized after being struck by car while riding bicycle in Redford Township

The driver and passenger got out of the car and ran, leaving a 2012 blue Chevy Impala at the scene.

Witnesses say two people were seen running from the car after the crash.

Both suspects were believed to have been wearing black shorts, one with a white tank top and the other with a red t-shirt.

“I hope they catch these people,” Strohmer said. “Or, at least I hope they have the heart to turn themselves in.”

Redford police officers are now asking nearby residents with surveillance cameras to take another look at their footage for any clues that can lead to the identity of the two that ran away from the scene.

Another neighbor says he’s going to be ready in case it happens again.

“I’m going to get my security cameras updated, so we get the next person,” the neighbor said. “You got to slow down. You don’t think about it until it’s on you and you did something tragic like that. People need to think.”

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page.

Anyone with information should contact the police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Victor Williams joined Local 4 News in October of 2019 after working for WOIO in Cleveland, OH, WLOX News in Biloxi, MS, and WBBJ in Jackson, TN. Victor developed a love for journalism after realizing he was a great speaker and writer at an early age.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter