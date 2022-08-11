Child hospitalized after being struck by car while riding bicycle in Redford Township

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A child is in the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle, according to Redford Township police.

The crash happened at 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 10) in the area of Brady and Vassar Drive in Redford Township.

Police said they found a blue 2012 Chevrolet Impala abandoned at the scene. Witnesses told them they saw two men run away from the vehicle after the crash.

Residents who live in the area are asked to check their surveillance cameras for footage of the suspects fleeing on foot from their vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Capt. DiPrima at ADiPrima@RedfordPd.org or 313-387-2571.

