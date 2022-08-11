78º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Child hospitalized after being struck by car while riding bicycle in Redford Township

Witnesses told police 2 men fled scene after crash

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Redford Township, Redford Charter Township, News, Local, Local News, Crash, Hit and Run, Crime, Local Crime, Redford Township Crime
Redford Township police investigate hit-and-run crash on Aug. 10. (WDIV)

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A child is in the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle, according to Redford Township police.

The crash happened at 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 10) in the area of Brady and Vassar Drive in Redford Township.

Police said they found a blue 2012 Chevrolet Impala abandoned at the scene. Witnesses told them they saw two men run away from the vehicle after the crash.

Residents who live in the area are asked to check their surveillance cameras for footage of the suspects fleeing on foot from their vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Capt. DiPrima at ADiPrima@RedfordPd.org or 313-387-2571.

Read: More local crime coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter