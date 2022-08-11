Both drivers flee crash scene after teen steals truck in Westland, gets hit at red light, MSP says

DETROIT – An 18-year-old who was fleeing a Westland home after stealing a pickup truck was struck by a second truck in Detroit while going through a red light during his escape, and both drivers involved in that crash fled the scene, police said.

Michigan State Police troopers learned around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 10) that Westland police officers were tracking a stolen white 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The owner of the truck had confronted an 18-year-old man who was stealing the truck, officials said. The teen fled from the home, striking the owner with the truck on the way, according to authorities.

Troopers tracked the truck as it traveled east on Davison Street near Livernois Avenue in Detroit. As they started their pursuit, the driver went through a red light and was struck by a different pickup, police said.

Ad

Officials said the driver of the stolen truck and the driver of the second truck both fled the crash scene.

The 18-year-old was chased down by troopers and taken into custody, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

Westland police took custody of the teen and the stolen truck, according to officials.

It’s not clear if the second truck driver was ever apprehended.

Police plan to submit a report to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review.