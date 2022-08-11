Mysterious beating leaves man hospitalized in Downtown Detroit

A local family is seeking answers about a mysterious beating that hospitalized a man in Downtown Detroit. Police are looking to speak to a person of interest who may have information about the assault.

DETROIT – A local family is seeking answers about a mysterious beating that hospitalized a man in Downtown Detroit.

Police are looking to speak to a person of interest who may have information about the assault.

Police told Local 4 that 51-year-old Jason Riddle was found on July 30 in the area of 1st and Bagley streets and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Read: Detroit police search for person of interest in assault that left man in critical condition

Ad

Riddle’s sister told Local 4 that she’s been at the hospital by his side all day, and the update isn’t good.

She told Local 4 that doctors say Riddle’s injuries are so severe that he may not recover from the assault.

On top of that, they have no idea how he ended up in the incident.

The Riddle family hopes images of a person seen in the video player above, released by Detroit police on Wednesday (Aug. 10), lead to more answers.

The man seen in the video player above dressed in white is a person Detroit police are looking to speak with about a brutal assault that left Robert Riddle’s nephew clinging to life.

“It’s been really difficult for me,” said Robert Riddle. “Sleepless nights. I go to bed with it and wake up with it (and) I think about it all day.”

For three days, Jason Riddle laid in a hospital bed as a john doe until a tattoo with his son’s name and birthday helped identify him and his family.

Ad

“He lit up the room,” Robert Riddle said. " (He had a) great sense of humor and again (he) loved the City of Detroit, he really did. He’s just a kind considerate guy. That’s what shocked me when I heard this happened.”

On the morning of July 30, Jason Riddle was found near DTE Energy and the MGM Grand Casino.

His wallet, ID, phone, and a backpack he often carried were missing.

“I do not want this individual doing this to someone else’s loved one,” Robert Riddle said.

What happened in the moments before he was found badly beaten remains a mystery.

Detroit police aren’t saying much other than they believe the person of interest seen in the video player above was in the area at the time of the assault and may have more information.

“Please do the right thing, pick up the phone and put an end to this,” Robert Riddle said. “Don’t let him walk the streets, one more minute, one more hour, one more day. I’d hate to see this happen again.

Ad

The family told Local 4 that Jason Riddle is on a ventilator because he suffered a traumatic brain injury and has not regained consciousness.

They’re begging people to come forward with anything that they may have heard or seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.