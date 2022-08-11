Transit expansion in Oakland County headed to November ballot

A significant expansion in transit is heading to the November ballot in Oakland county. If voters approve the 10-year county-wide public transit millage, communities will not be able to opt-out of the new system. The pushback on the plan’s portion came from many northern and western Oakland County communities.

PONTIAC, Mich. – A significant expansion in transit is heading to the November ballot in Oakland County. If voters approve the 10-year county-wide public transit millage, communities will not be able to opt-out of the new system.

The pushback on the plan’s portion came from many northern and western Oakland County communities.

Oakland County voters will be asked to vote on a 10-year 0.95 millage. It is expected to raise $66 million in year one.

For instance, $37.9 million will go towards keeping and maintaining current transit across Oakland County, and $20.4 million will go towards improving and expanding transit services across Oakland County, with capital improvements at $7 million and $800,000 to the county to administer it.

“It’s a winning formula that the voters of Oakland County want to support and will support,” said Oakland County Commissioner David Woodward.

“That helps service some of the other communities,” said Commissioner Michael Spisz (R-Oxford). “Does it fill every hole, no way.”

The commission vote to put The transit millage expansion on the ballot received 13 yes’s and seven no’s, with two Republicans crossing over to go with the yes vote.

Community leaders from across northern and western Oakland County came out to fight it.

“I think it’s almost criminal that you would tax people out of their homes for something they get nothing out of,” said Republican Senator Ruth Johnson.

But proponents, especially those who work with people with cognitive impairments, see this as a lifesaver.

“Individuals with disabilities should not be limited to only a township to travel,” said PEAC Founder John Waterman.

Climate change activists feel the same way.

“We need better mobility options and ones that provide them to preserve our environment,” said Bloomfield Township resident Jane Oneill.

But over and over again, the commissioners heard from residents who said this is insanity, especially in a climate with 8.5% inflation.

“$66 million in the first year,” said Oak Park resident Aaron Tobin. “Are you, people, out of your collective minds?”

Woodward believes that the votes are there to pass this in a general election.

The head of the Republican Party in the Oakland County Board of Commissioners told Local 4 that he too believes, in general, that there likely may be enough votes to pass this even if all of those northern and western communities overwhelmingly vote no.