DETROIT – A 22-year-old was found dead early Friday morning in the back seat of an SUV, Detroit police said.

The discovery was made around 8:20 a.m. Friday (Aug. 12) in the 19300 block of Stahelin Avenue, according to authorities.

Detroit police said the body was found in the back of a 2017 Dodge Journey. The person had been fatally assaulted, they said.

Officials don’t have any suspect description at this time.

The investigation continues.