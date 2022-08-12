Woman cashes stolen check in Rochester Hills, tries to use stolen cards in Macomb County, police say

A woman suspected of larceny and bank fraud from July 23-26, 2022, in Rochester Hills and Macomb County.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A woman suspected of stealing purses from vehicles cashed a stolen check worth $3,250 at a Rochester Hills bank and then tried to use stolen credit cards to make purchases in Macomb County, police said.

Officials said several women reported their purses had been stolen from vehicles July 23 in St. Clair Shores.

Two days later, a check from one of those purses was cashed at the First State Bank at 1575 South Rochester Road in Rochester Hills, according to authorities. Police said a woman visited the drive-up window and used a stolen ID card to pose as the owner and successfully cash the $3,250 check.

Police said the woman tried to cash a second check immediately after the first transaction, so the bank teller became suspicious. The teller tried to keep the woman at the window while deputies were on their way, but the woman fled before they arrived, authorities said.

The woman also tried to purchase $1,459 worth of gift cards from a Walmart in Roseville, but the purchase was declined, according to officials.

Police said she tried to make additional purchases in Chesterfield Township.

The woman was seen driving a white GMC Terrain with a stolen Michigan license plate on it, authorities said. The license plate reads “EDR0962″ and was stolen July 26, according to police.

Oakland County deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying the woman, who is wanted for larcenies and bank fraud, they said.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers will remain anonymous.