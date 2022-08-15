Family of slain 22-year-old woman seeks answers after body found in car

Zambrecia Worksel's body was found after she had been beaten to death and left in the backseat of a 2017 Dodge Journey.

Tears can’t help but fall as candles burn in memory of 22-year-old Zambrecia Worksel.

Her body was disturbingly found after she had been beaten to death and left in the backseat of a 2017 Dodge Journey on Stahelin near Vassar.

Her mother, Lajuana Jackson, is hurting the most.

“Whoever did this is a real coward in real life,” she said. “My daughter is only this big. You didn’t have to all that to her.”

Right now, no leads seem to clearly point the finger at whoever may be responsible for her death. Regardless, their actions have sparked a wildfire of heartbreak for her family and sadly, this pain is nothing new for Jackson.

“Ten years ago today, I was in the same predicament with her brother,” she said. “Exactly 10 years later and here I am again? What are the odds that I lose two in one lifetime?”

She had just wrapped up working with program called “No Barrier to Success” with Mel Polk, the organization’s president.

“Zambrecia was an exceptional participant in that program,” Polk said. “She was an exceptional young lady. Beautiful young lady. She was smart, dedicated and on her way up the ladder.”

The driven young woman more affectionately known as “Breezy” had plans to be a doctor. But sadly, all of that has now been taken away after only 22 short years here on earth.

“She had such a big heart. She don’t miss nobody’s events. She’s there for everything. She had multiple careers,” Jackson said.

Her father Paul Worksel, is confident that investigators will solve the case.

“He’s gonna be caught,” he said. “He’s probably gonna watch this. We’re coming for you. We’re coming for you. Justice will be served cause it’s too much technology out here.”

To make matters worse, this young lady was about to turn 23 in just days.

Those willing to help the family can click this link to donate funds.