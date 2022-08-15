🔒 Insider Debates results: Sanders vs Stroh’s

There’s nothin’ like grabbing a sweet treat in the sweet summertime. And two of the most iconic Metro Detroit dessert spots are still go-tos for residents and tourists all season long.

Sanders Chocolate & Ice Cream Shoppes and Stroh’s Ice Cream Parlours both have deep roots in Detroit, and have been serving their beloved confections and frozen delights for decades. And though they’re decidedly different from one another, and both well-loved for good reason, we asked our WDIV Insiders to choose their favorite between the two.

So, which classic dessert counter is more popular among Metro Detroiters? The winner took the cake by a landslide.

Drum roll please ...

Sanders appears to be the ultimate favorite among Metro Detroiters, winning with 79% of the vote out of more than 900 responses to our poll.

When explaining their reasoning in the comments, many users said Stroh’s ice cream is creamier and tastier -- but even more said they loved everything Sanders has to offer, now and in the past.

While both shops will forever remain in our Detroit-loving hearts, it seems Sanders is truly standing the test of time.

Thanks for your input, Insiders! Stay tuned for the next debate.

